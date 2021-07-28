Orleans mulls offer for Barton electric

by Luke Vidic

ORLEANS — The Orleans Village Trustees considered two deals on Monday, but made no decision on either. One would partner the village with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and the other would merge the Orleans and Barton electric departments.

Village Administrator John Morley presented information about the hypothetical purchase of Barton electric, which is faced with immense debt and up for sale.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)