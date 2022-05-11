Mother’s Day marks start of pulling season

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON – People have looked to horses as a symbol of strength for longer than humanity can recall. Ridden and worked, these beasts once took center stage as engines to perform feats that manpower alone could not accomplish. A good draft horse could work a plow, pull a cart, or turn a mill, all important jobs requiring a necessary endurance. Today, the things a workhorse might have done, can easily be managed through other means and horses are now predominantly kept for show.

A car or tractor may be taken for granted as an everyday luxury, but horses led to these standards everyone enjoys.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)