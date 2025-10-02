Flavors hook kids

Opinion

by Lila Bennett

Did you know that the average age at which kids first try vaping nicotine is just nine years old? Yes, you read that right — nine years old, which is typically fourth grade. Hard to believe, but this is the reality we’re facing.

Journey to Recovery Community Center: A resource for everyone

Journey to Recovery Community Center (JTRCC) is a peer-support recovery center based in Newport, Vermont. Located just across from North Country Hospital, our center is open as a walk-in resource for anyone struggling with substance misuse — and for their families, too. JTRCC offers group support, one-on-one coaching, and assistance in navigating treatment, sober living, and all the necessary steps to get one’s life back on track.

Since 2022, JTRCC has been working in local schools, helping students navigate the complex world of substance misuse and teaching them to become advocates against it.

Expanding into local schools: a partnership with North Country Union High School

Our work in local schools began in 2022, when Principal Chris Young of North Country Union High School took the courageous step of acknowledging the substance misuse problem in the community and reached out to JTRCC for support. He offered an office space in the school for JTRCC, and since then, we’ve had at least one recovery coach supporting students at all times.

Since then, our program has expanded into Lake Region Union High School and all the middle schools within the North Country Supervisory Union. Superintendent Elaine Collins has worked closely with us to expand our program and incorporate JTRCC into the district’s policies, enabling greater education, prevention, and early intervention for students, parents, and educators.

The strength of our approach: support without shame

One of the key strengths of our program is that it is not fear- or shame-based. We focus on supporting students, listening to their concerns, and offering healthy alternatives for stress management, emotional regulation, and risk understanding. Students want to talk, and they need a place where they feel heard.

The shocking statistic about nine-year-olds vaping doesn’t come from a national study; it comes directly from our own data, collected through conversations with local middle school students.

How are kids getting access to vapes?

You might wonder: how are nine-year-olds getting their hands on vapes? Unfortunately, the answer is complex. Siblings, parents, friends, aunts, uncles, cousins — you name it. As vaping has become more popular, access to these products has become easier. Many youth still believe that vaping is less harmful than smoking cigarettes, which only adds to the confusion.

Vapes are designed to appeal to kids: they smell and taste sweet, and the colorful, eye-catching packaging makes them hard to resist. Many kids don’t understand the risks associated with e-cigarettes, but they do recognize that the products are specifically marketed toward them.

Social gravity: the hidden danger

Many students have told us that they first tried vaping because of peer pressure. In some schools, having a vape is seen as a “stamp of approval” — the kid with the vape is the one everyone talks to, and suddenly, they’re the center of attention. In small schools, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, where diversity of social groups is scarce, youth may feel even more compelled to conform to their peers.

The dangerous spiral: from fun to addiction

At first, many students think vaping is fun, exhilarating, and harmless. But what starts as a seemingly harmless experiment can quickly turn into a dangerous addiction. Many students get caught at school, and vaping starts to dominate their lives. This is where JTRCC steps in. We help students understand the risks of vaping, offer healthier alternatives, and provide a space for their voices to be heard. JTRCC has observed students escalate into real addiction — alcohol, crack, fentanyl, and be able to stop those habits more easily than vaping. Many still vape, years after stopping major addictions to heavier substances. It is just that serious of an addiction and problem, for our youth’s developing brains.

In 2024, JTRCC received a mini-grant from Flavors Hook Kids Vermont to support youth advocacy against vaping. Through this partnership, and the partnership with the NEK- Prevention Lead Organization, we’ve been able to work with over 200 middle school students in the 2024-2025 school year.

Alarming numbers: early introduction and escalating risks

By the time students reach sixth grade, approximately one-sixth of them are already vaping regularly. By eighth grade, one-third are addicted, with some attempting to quit and others moving on to more harmful substances like cannabis, dab pens, and alcohol. The numbers are troubling, but they underscore the importance of early intervention and ongoing support.

Open conversations: the key to prevention

Open conversations are helping students understand the risks before they start using substances. Support is also helping those who have already tried vaping to stop before the addiction takes hold. We’re working closely with parents to help them navigate these conversations and understand what they can do to support their kids. It is never to late to educate, offer support and roadmaps to better choices.

As school gets back in session, I encourage you to have conversations with your kids about peer pressure, vaping, and the real dangers of substance misuse. If you’re unsure how to talk to your child about these issues, reach out to JTRCC — we’re here to help.

Have the conversations: help us protect our kids

We need your support in urging local legislators and policymakers to create and enforce laws that protect our kids from the aggressive marketing of these harmful, addictive products.

For more information, call (802) 624-4156 or visit jtr-cc.org.

Let’s work together to stop the spread of addiction before it starts.

Lila Bennett is executive director of Journey to Recovery Community Center in Newport.