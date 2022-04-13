Climate change has arrived in Vermont

By Eleanor Lowen

Community News Service

According to an analysis based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average temperature in all Vermont counties except two has already warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.4 degrees Farenheit) relative to 1895 temperatures. Essex and Orleans counties are above this benchmark, and Caledonia County is just below.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the United States and other countries agreed to try to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Some parts of the globe warm faster than the average and Vermont occupies a very tiny fraction of the Earth’s surface.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)