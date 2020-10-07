Barton Select Board..Matthews resigns from loan committee

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The select board here made no remark at their regular meeting last Thursday on the resignation of Steve Matthews from the town loan committee.

Mr. Matthews’ resignation came after a couple of months of disagreement between the committee and select board over who, if anyone, should be responsible for setting policy on how and on what terms money from the town’s revolving loan fund should be made available to local businesses.

On September 17 Ken Mitchell-Eby, the chair, and board member Lenny Zenonos expressed great irritation because the loan committee did not accede to their wishes and start writing new rules for granting loans to local businesses.

