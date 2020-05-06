110,000 free MREs handed out for people in need

by Meghan Wayland

COVENTRY — A staggering 110,000 civilian MREs (meals ready to eat) were distributed to Vermonters at the Coventry airport Friday. By 7:30 a.m., an hour and a half before the hangar gate opened for the day, hundreds of vehicles were already bumper-to-bumper in a line that stretched past the landfill.

The distribution was the result of a collaboration between the Vermont Food Bank, FEMA, the Vermont National Guard, and North Country Union High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).

High school junior and JROTC cadet Kelly Hastings was one of Friday’s volunteers.

“We’re here working with the National Guard to make sure people don’t go hungry,” she said. “A lot of people that need help are getting it today.”

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)