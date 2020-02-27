Young won’t seek re-election

Sam Young, who has represented the Orleans-Caledonia District in the Vermont House for ten years, is not seeking re-election. The district includes the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover, Sheffield and Wheelock.

Mr. Young grew up in Glover but currently lives in Greensboro.

He was elected in 2010 by one vote over then House member John Rodgers. The initial count gave him a three-vote lead; following a recount, that lead was narrowed to one vote, but it was enough to unseat the incumbent. Since then, Mr. Young has easily won re-election.

