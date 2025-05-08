Woman pleads to lesser charge in West Glover shooting incident

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — As part of a plea agreement, that saw Alaina Bouchard, 35, of West Glover receive a three-to-five-year suspended sentence, the state dismissed a charge of second-degree attempted murder along with misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and criminal threatening.

Judge Rory Thibault imposed the sentence in accord with the plea bargain.

In his affidavit supporting the original charges, Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony West said he was sent to Bean Hill Road in West Glover a little after midnight on September 7, 2024, to investigate a “weapons offense.”

In a second affidavit Trooper Mark Pohlman said a man called 911 and said he had been fired at while leaving Ms. Bouchard’s home in his truck.

Trooper Pohlman met the man in the parking lot of the State Police barracks in Derby where he saw the rear windshield of the truck was partly shattered in the center and on the side of the intact portion of the rear windshield, the driver’s side had a bullet hole in the glass.

The man said he met Ms. Bouchard online and after the two agreed to meet on September 6 at her home. …

