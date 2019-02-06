This Week Winterfest 2019 Newport fireworks Published 2 days ago - Editor - 2d ago 1 A spray of skyrockets marks the conclusion of Winterfest 2019 in Newport. The celebration of cold weather brought out hundreds of city residents to skate, play broomball, and enjoy other outdoor activities on a rare non-frigid winter evening. A steady snow fell throughout the event, giving Gardner Park a festive appearance. Photo by Joseph Gresser A spray of skyrockets marks the conclusion of Winterfest 2019 in Newport. The celebration of cold weather brought out hundreds of city residents to skate, play broomball, and enjoy other outdoor activities on a rare non-frigid winter evening. A steady snow fell throughout the event, giving Gardner Park a festive appearance. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it