Willy & Billy learn the old-fashioned way

Sue Hancock took this photo of her husband, Rodney

Hancock, spreading manure the old-fashioned way

with some lingering fall foliage as a backdrop. Mr.

Hancock, who is from Newport, said the guy who was

going to spread manure the regular way these days —

with a tractor — changed his mind, so he borrowed an

old spreader and hitched up his team of Belgians,

Willy and Billy, and did it himself. “They got a little

excited when the beater kicked in,” Mr. Hancock said

with a smile. He generally uses the team for wagon

and sleigh rides rather than farm work. They took first

in the wagon class at the Franklin County Field Days,

Mr. Hancock said.