Willy & Billy learn the old-fashioned way
Sue Hancock took this photo of her husband, Rodney
Hancock, spreading manure the old-fashioned way
with some lingering fall foliage as a backdrop. Mr.
Hancock, who is from Newport, said the guy who was
going to spread manure the regular way these days —
with a tractor — changed his mind, so he borrowed an
old spreader and hitched up his team of Belgians,
Willy and Billy, and did it himself. “They got a little
excited when the beater kicked in,” Mr. Hancock said
with a smile. He generally uses the team for wagon
and sleigh rides rather than farm work. They took first
in the wagon class at the Franklin County Field Days,
Mr. Hancock said.