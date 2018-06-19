Willoughby Lake walk on July 1

Race organizers Robin and Gail Robitaille and team, along with the Westmore Ladies Aid Scholarship Committee, are hosting the fourteenth Willoughby Lake 5k run/walk on Sunday, July 1, at the Westmore Fellowship Hall in Westmore.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the race begins in front of the park at 11 a.m. Age group awards, door prizes, and refreshments will follow the race. This year there will be several local craft vendors, a bake sale, and the little Treasure Shop will be open.

Pre-registration is $12 and race day is $15. For more information, e-mail Ms. Robitaille at [email protected], or pick up a form at Willoughby Lake Store or Thibault’s Market in Orleans. –– submitted by Gail Robitaille