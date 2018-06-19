The nineteenth annual Willoughby Lake Boat Parade will be held on Wednesday, July 4, with “Your Favorite Board Game” as the theme. Participants are judged on decorations, creativity, enthusiasm, and following a theme. The first-place winners will receive a trophy, along with $50. The second-and third-place winners will be awarded trophies. To be eligible for a prize, boats must be at the starting point by 2:30 p.m. to register and receive a number that the judges will be able to identify one by. To pre-register, obtain more information, and to be sure to receive notification of any last minute changes, please contact Ellie at 525-4905, or [email protected]

Boats will meet off Crescent Beach, on the west side of the lake. The parade will proceed north along the west shore, cross the north beach, and travel south along the east shore ending at Trails End, where the winners will be announced. No rain date at this time. –– submitted by Pam Kennedy.