William Kelly receives 18-month sentence

by Joseph Gresser

BURLINGTON — William Kelly, the second of the four men indicted on fraud charges for the failed AnC Bio project, was sentenced on April 20 to spend 18-months in federal prison.

He earlier changed his plea to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, and one of hiding information about the theft of $21-million from investors in the project. Another nine counts against him were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, who urged leniency due to his cooperation with their investigation.

