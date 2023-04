Sometime between 3/19/23 and 3/23/23, a white 2015 Artic Cat Wildcat UTV was stolen from 2720 Hinman Settler Road, Derby, VT. The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance locating the stolen items, anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.