Widespread concerns about school reopening

by Meghan Wayland

Teachers and administrators shared their concerns with state legislators on the House Committee on Education Thursday during a discussion of reopening plans. Staffing was top among them.

There is widespread concern about a teaching shortage, Superintendent Bev Davis said at a Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District (LRUEMSD) board meeting last week. She cited a letter written by Superintendent Brigid Nease of the Harwood Unified Union School district predicting many teachers won’t return in the fall because of health and/or childcare concerns, among others.

“There’s a huge concern across the state about whether we’ll actually be able to staff our schools,” Ms. Davis said.

