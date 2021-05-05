Westmore: Environmental education site proposed

by Sylvia C. Dodge

WESTMORE — Hikers who climb to the fire tower on Bald Mountain in Westmore from the north side are familiar with a landmark yurt that is located close to where the trail meets Mad Brook Road. The owners of the yurt property, 157 acres that also includes a bathhouse and four small cabins, are seeking approval from the zoning board in Westmore to begin using the property for educational purposes.

Jason Bremiller and his wife, Molly Simmons, have plans to use the property to provide environmental programming to students, also to provide professional development opportunities for teachers. They hope to pilot a program this summer and then launch a full program in 2022.

