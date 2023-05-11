Westmore board worries about race planning

by Matthew Wilson

WESTMORE — At the select board’s meeting Monday night, members discussed concerns about an upcoming May 20th 5k trail race to be held in the Lake Willoughby area. The board also talked about setting up a plan for replacing the town’s heavy duty vehicles, considered an accounting issue at the town’s transfer station, and helped to figure out where a particular sign disappeared to.

In approving a one-day license to serve alcohol, the board members discussed the upcoming Black Fly Ride and Run. Select board member Peter Hyslop expressed some concerns over the 200 or more participants coming in and out of town. Mr. Hyslop pointed out a few places along the planned course that he thinks may be an issue and also said that he thinks the extra traffic on a Saturday, when there are more people coming and going in Westmore, might cause complications….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)