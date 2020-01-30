Westmore.. beautiful any time of year!

Nature is the artist here, where it seems this morning’s below zero chill factor only enhanced the affect of this warm and inviting glimpse of what winter in Westmore looks like.

Captured from across the pond at a campsite located on Greenhope Farm. There, just above Willoughby Lake the nearly constant breeze provides relief from Vermont’s hot summer days and creates a sea of beautiful snowdrifts to be seen through the openings between snow capped softwoods in the the winter months.

Photo courtesy of Sallie Grossman, owner and photographer at Greenhope.

Sunrise, Thursday, January 30, 2020. -4 Fahrenheit.