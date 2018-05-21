Westmore Association lists summer events calendar

The Westmore Association calendar of events for the summer 2018 is as follows:

Wednesday, July 4, at 3 p.m., it will host the annual boat parade;

Saturday, July 7, in association with the Ladies Aid Society and the town of Westmore, there will be a town-wide yard sale. For more information contact [email protected];

Wednesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a presentation on the CCC Camp in Willoughby State Forest called “Wednesdays at Westmore — History in the Woods”;

Thursday, July 26, the Westmore Association will hold its annual meeting and potluck;

Wednesday, August 1, at 6:30 p.m., the Wednsedays at Westmore series will host Modern Times Theatre;

Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5, the association will host the Fourth Annual Plein Air at Willoughby. Artists register and return artwork on August 4. A reception for the public and award of prizes will take place on August 5. For more information contact [email protected]; and

Wednesday, August 15, Wednesdays at Westmore will host a dance in the town park 6 p.m.

Other events may be added during the summer season. Please check the website, westmoreassociation.org or the Westmore Association Facebook page for more information.