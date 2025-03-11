Westfield Fire District treasurer cited for embezzlement.

On December 3, 2024, the Vermont State Police began investigating Kelly Randall (46) of Newport Center for the crime of Embezzlement after it was discovered that she had written numerous unauthorized checks. Randall was the Treasurer of Westfield Fire District located in Westfield, VT.

A lengthy investigation revealed Randall had written many unauthorized checks between 2020 and 2024, with many of the checks being deposited into Randall’s personal bank account. The sum of the fraudulent checks exceeded $60,000.00.

On March 10, 2025, Randall was issued a citation. Randall is due to appear for arraignment at 08:30 AM, April 22, 2025 at the Orleans County Superior Court.