Westfield Community Meal Site menu for November

All are invited to enjoy a community lunch every Thursday at noon at the Westfield Community Center located at the corner of North Hill Road and School Street. A donation of $4 per person is requested.

November 2 — Juice, pasta with sausage and broccoli, pickled beets, rolls, and brownies.

November 9 (free, no donation requested) — Juice, roast pork, scalloped potatoes, peas, rolls, and apple cake.

November 16 — Turkey dinner.

November 23 — Happy Thanksgiving. No meal site.

November 30 — Juice, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, whole grain bread, dessert du jour.

A free RSVP Bone Builders balancing and strengthening class meets weekly before the meal from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Following lunch join the fun and play bingo and card games.

Menu is subject to change. For more information call 744-2484. — submitted by LaDonna Dunn.