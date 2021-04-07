Welch visits proposed tower site

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY LINE — U.S. Representative Peter Welch drove up to the Canadian border Monday to hear for himself what Orleans County residents think of a proposal to place 120-foot camera towers near the U.S-Canadian border.

According to Senator Patrick Leahy, the cameras have a range of up to seven and a half miles.

State Representatives Brian Smith and Lynn Batchelor of Derby, state Senator Russ Ingalls of Newport, and Derby Line Village Trustees Richard Creaser and Keith Beadle were there to greet him and tell him of their concern about the potential loss of privacy that they say will come with the towers and the complete lack of community engagement in Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) decision to place one in Derby Line and another in North Troy.

