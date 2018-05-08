Welch hosts discussion on opioid addiction

copyright the Chronicle May 9, 2018 NEWPORT — The table wasn't actually round, but the 29 people gathered around it at the Goodrich Memorial Library on May 3, were treated with equal respect as they discussed a problem plaguing Orleans County — opioid abuse. U.S. Representative Peter Welch convened the meeting, which he dubbed a round-table discussion.
U.S. Representative Peter Welch (center) speaking at a meeting he called on May 3 to discuss how opioids are affecting Orleans County. Among those who joined the discussion were (left to right) Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety Tom Anderson, Brandon Malshuk, who heads Journey to Recovery in Newport, Newport City Police Chief Seth DiSanto, and Jolinda LaClair, who heads up the Governor’s Opiate Coordination Council. Photo by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The table wasn’t actually round, but the 29 people gathered around it at the Goodrich Memorial Library on May 3, were treated with equal respect as they discussed a problem plaguing Orleans County — opioid abuse.

U.S. Representative Peter Welch convened the meeting, which he dubbed a round-table discussion.

