Wednesday at Westmore

The hills are alive with the sound of music and laughter in this all-ages puppet production.

“That’s What I Call Sweet Music” follows the troubles and travails of puppetry’s favorite loudmouth, Mr. Punch, as he sings his way through trouble, adventure, and triumph.

Included in the cast are the Bozo Brothers, who delight audiences with their dynamic percussive dance routines. This is hand puppetry at its best in a style that has entertained children for centuries. In addition to the puppet show, the program also features a mini concert, offering selections from an extensive repertoire of early jazz, classic American folk songs, and original novelty numbers performed on the cornet, ukulele, and bicycle pump.

Justin Lander and Rose Friedman of Modern Times Theatre have been making and performing puppet shows together since 2003. They are co-founders of Vermont Vaudeville, Vermont’s premier vaudeville troupe. Audiences say Modern Times Theatre engages all ages with their superb talent, wit, and enthusiasm, and you must, must see them in person.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmore Fellowship Hall.

Pies by local bakers will be auctioned at the intermission. –– from Modern Times Theatre.