Weatherization workshops to be held for affordable housing landlords

The Craftsbury Energy Committee and Efficiency Vermont are hosting a weatherization workshop for landlords of affordable housing apartments. The workshop will be conducted by Efficiency Vermont and 3E Thermal, out of St. Johnsbury. There will be an information meeting about the weatherization process, how landlords can qualify for incentives for their apartments, and a tour of the $2-million weatherization project for the three affordable housing apartment buildings in Hardwick. It is tentatively scheduled for Friday, September 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Mountain Co-op in Hardwick. –– from the Craftsbury Energy Committee.