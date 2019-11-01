Around the Northeast Kingdom Water levels not as bad in Barton Village Published 4 hours ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 4h ago 1 This serpent seems in it's element this morning after last night's storm and the bottom of Scott Pray's drive just outside the village on Barton Orleans Road . Photo by Tracy Davis Pierce A quick drive around the Village this morning shows signs of last night’s high winds and debris. The river water is high, but appear no worse than most spring runoffs and under control as compared to other areas of the kingdom. From the bridge off Roaring Brook Road. 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it