Watching out for Alison Bechdel

by Maria Amador

HARDWICK — On June 12, around 90 people gathered in the Hazen Union High School auditorium for an evening with renowned cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Less a reading and more a conversation between Ms. Bechdel, her drawings, and her audience, the event centered on her latest book, Spent — a work of autofiction born of the challenges and idiosyncrasies of modern consumer politics.

Ms. Bechdel said the road to Spent began in 2022 with a sense that money seemed to be at the root of many issues plaguing the United States. Think: homelessness, disinformation, wealth inequality.

Even after Donald Trump’s first term in office, “things still seemed pretty precarious, democracy-wise,” Ms. Bechdel said.

“So, I thought maybe I could solve all those problems by writing a scathingly witty memoir about capitalism,” she said, this with the self-deprecating sarcasm of someone who has hindsight on their side. Her audience laughed with understanding.

The memoir would feature…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)