Wake boat rule changes discussed

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — At a July 31 gathering somewhat hampered by technical difficulties, representatives of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) laid out the agency’s plans for revised wake boat regulations. While the meeting was successfully streamed online, those in the Gateway Center had to look at the slides brought by meeting organizers on a laptop screen, or on their phones. A microphone was passed around during the meeting, but it only served to provide audio for those watching at home. A PA system proved totally resistant to efforts to make it work for those in the room. As a result those who actually attended the event struggled to hear what online participants had to say.

According to officials from ANR’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Watershed Management Division, the revisions include doubling the area needed for a wake boat zone, and a new attempt at keeping contaminated ballast water from spreading aquatic invasive species from lake to lake.

If the revised rules are put into effect, the number of lakes in which wake-boating is permitted will drop from 30 to 18. In the Kingdom the boats would no longer be allowed in …

