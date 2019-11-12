VT State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a silver pickup

As part of the ongoing homicide investigation, the Vermont State Police is are asking for the public’s help in identifying a silver pickup truck that was passing through the area of Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham near the time of the shooting on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The occupant(s) may be witnesses to the incident, and police would like to speak to them.

.

The truck is believed to be a 2016 or newer Toyota Tacoma SR5, standard edition, with a tonneau cover and a bug visor.

.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or who may have any tips regarding the investigation, is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

UPDATE ON ROCKINGHAM HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

.

DATE/TIME: 11/1/19 at about 5:45 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Road (Vermont Route 103) between Lower Bartonsville and Williams roads, Rockingham, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Homicide

.

VICTIM: Roberto Fonseca-Rivera

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE: Boston, Massachusetts

.

ACCUSED: Under investigation

.

