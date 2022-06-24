VT Drug Task Force arrest Springfield, MA man for distribution of fentanyl and cocaine.

On June 23, 2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Zahir Allah (42) of Springfield, MA subsequent to a months long investigation into his distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area.

The investigation consisted of numerous controlled purchases of illegal drugs. At the time of his arrest Allah was in possession of approximately 207 grams of cocaine base (crack cocaine), 313 grams of cocaine, and 1,000 bags of fentanyl. The street value of the illegal drugs was approximately $85,265.00.

Allah was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center for lack of $100,000.00 bail and will be arraigned at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 24, 2022 to answer to the charges of Sale of heroin, Trafficking of Fentanyl, and Trafficking of Cocaine.