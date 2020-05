VT Dept. of Health report on current COVID-19 activity as of May 3, 2020

Chittenden County Total Cases: 423 New Cases: 3 Total Deaths: 36 Cases Per 10,000 People: 26

Franklin County Total Cases: 99 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 5 Cases Per 10,000 People: 20

Windham County Total Cases: 72 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 3 Cases Per 10,000 People: 17

Addison County Total Cases: 61 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 2 Cases Per 10,000 People: 16

Bennington County Total Cases: 51 New Cases: 4 Total Deaths: 1 Cases Per 10,000 People: 14

Rutland County Total Cases: 49 New Cases: 2 Total Deaths: 1 Cases Per 10,000 People: 8

Windsor County Total Cases: 42 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 2 Cases Per 10,000 People: 8

Washington County Total Cases: 35 New Cases: 2 Total Deaths: 1 Cases Per 10,000 People: 6

Lamoille County Total Cases: 25 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 1 Cases Per 10,000 People: 10

Caledonia County Total Cases: 14 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 0 Cases Per 10,000 People: 5

Orleans County Total Cases: 9 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 0 Cases Per 10,000 People: 3

Orange County Total Cases: 7 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 0 Cases Per 10,000 People: 2

Grand Isle County Total Cases: 4 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 0 Cases Per 10,000 People: 6

Pending Validation Total Cases: 4 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 0 Cases Per 10,000 People: 0

Essex County Total Cases: 2 New Cases: 0 Total Deaths: 0 Cases Per 10,000 People: 3

All data are compiled by the Vermont Department of Health, and are preliminary and subject to change. Case information is updated daily by 11:00am EDT, reflecting counts as of end of previous day.