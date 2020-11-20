VT Department of Health reports reflect a sharp rise in new cases

As shown in screen shots below, 51 new cases were confirmed in Vermont on Wednesday, November 18 and 148 additional new cases were confirmed the following day on November 19, 2020.
The November 19, 2020 VT Department of Health report says Vermont is seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know now to help stop the spread:
- Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with. There is an exception for those who live alone — they may gather with members of their immediate family.
- Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who does travel to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.
- Wear a mask
- If you’re sick, stay home.
- Get tested if you have any symptoms, are a close contact of a case, or have been at a social gathering or other risky situation.
- Get your flu shot! Stay as healthy as you can!