VSP warns businesses about counterfeit $20 bills

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the manager of McDonalds Restaurant in Derby advising they just had a female attempt to pass a fraudulent $20 bill at their restaurant.

Again on May 5, 2021 at approximately 12:46 p.m., the VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the manager of Price Chopper in Derby advising a person passed a fraudulent $20 bill at their store.

VSP wants to warn other businesses of this incident and asks them to keep an eye out for any further fraudulent bills attempting to be passed off in the area.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the incident at McDonalds Restaurant in Derby, they are asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.