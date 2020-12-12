VSP warn Orleans residents to lock their doors

Derby VSP are currently investigating a string of thefts in the Orleans area.

It is an ongoing investigation. They are requesting everyone to

lock their vehicle and homes at night or when not at home. Anyone with

information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.

Stolen wallet

On 12/11/20, at approximately 0900 hours, Samantha Johnson reported a

theft from her motor vehicle at her residence. Johnson reported someone entered

her vehicle through an unlocked door and stole her wallet containing

miscellaneous items. Additionally, the Vermont State Police received two more

reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles also parked at residences along

Maple St in the Village of Orleans. Items taken include but are not limited to

wallets, clothing items, and credit cards. While the investigation is on-going

it was determined the incident occurred between the above listed hours. Anyone

who may have witnessed the incidents, suspicious behavior or have information

regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at

334-8881.

Stolen catalytic coverter

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a theft of a catalytic converter from Brenton Paquin’s white Ford F150 truck while parked at the Orleans Park and Ride during the hours of 0500 and 1730 hrs on 12/11/20.. It should be noted that there were several thefts that had been reported during the early morning hours all throughout the Village of Orleans on this date. VSP is asking for the public’s assistance to please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Anyone that has any information specifically related to this theft is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.