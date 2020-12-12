VSP warn Orleans residents to lock their doors

Derby VSP are currently investigating a string of thefts in the Orleans area.
It is an ongoing investigation. They are requesting everyone to
lock their vehicle and homes at night or when not at home. Anyone with
information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.
Stolen wallet
On 12/11/20, at approximately 0900 hours, Samantha Johnson reported a
theft from her motor vehicle at her residence. Johnson reported someone entered
her vehicle through an unlocked door and stole her wallet containing
miscellaneous items. Additionally, the Vermont State Police received two more
reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles also parked at residences along
Maple St in the Village of Orleans. Items taken include but are not limited to
wallets, clothing items, and credit cards. While the investigation is on-going
it was determined the incident occurred between the above listed hours. Anyone
who may have witnessed the incidents, suspicious behavior or have information
regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at
334-8881.
Stolen catalytic coverter
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a theft of a catalytic converter from Brenton Paquin’s white Ford F150 truck while parked at the Orleans Park and Ride during the hours of 0500 and 1730 hrs on 12/11/20.. It should be noted that there were several thefts that had been reported during the early morning hours all throughout the Village of Orleans on this date. VSP is asking for the public’s assistance to please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Anyone that has any information specifically related to this theft is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.