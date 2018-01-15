VSP: Three Chainsaws reported stolen from pick up bed in Brownington

January 12, 2018

CASE#: 18A500168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2018 @ 0938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulton Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

VICTIM: not releasing at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/12/2018 at approximately 0938 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a theft that had occurred at some point in the night hours of

01/11/18 into the 12th at a residence on Moulton Road in the Town of Brownington,

Vermont. The complainant reported three chainsaws had been stolen from the bed of his

pickup truck. The three chainsaws were reported to be Husqvarna in brand. The three

models were 372 XP, 346 XP and a regular 345. It was reported the 372 XP had a broken

brake handle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Derby

Barracks at 802-334-8881.

