VSP: Three Chainsaws reported stolen from pick up bed in Brownington

January 12, 2018
Derby Press Release – Larceny
VSP Press Release-Incident
CASE#: 18A500168
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2018 @ 0938 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulton Road, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
VICTIM: not releasing at this time
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/12/2018 at approximately 0938 hours, the Vermont State
Police received a report of a theft that had occurred at some point in the night hours of
01/11/18 into the 12th at a residence on Moulton Road in the Town of Brownington,
Vermont. The complainant reported three chainsaws had been stolen from the bed of his
pickup truck. The three chainsaws were reported to be Husqvarna in brand. The three
models were 372 XP, 346 XP and a regular 345. It was reported the 372 XP had a broken
brake handle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Derby
Barracks at 802-334-8881.
