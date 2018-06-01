VSP: Suspicious Structure Fire in Sutton

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – ST. JOHNSBURY BARRACKS

Case # 18A402762

INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse-VSP, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd – Division of Fire Safety, Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell- Division of Fire Safety.

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT# 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/30/18 @ 2359 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5121 US RTE 5, Sutton, VT

INCIDENT: Structure Fire – Suspicious

VICTIM: Archie Stimpson(Homeowner)

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VICTIM: Consolidated Communications Inc

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Portland, ME

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At approximately 2359 hours on 5/30/18, a fire was reported at a residence located at 5121 US RTE 5 in Sutton. It was initially reported that the residence was fully engulfed and spreading to the nearby wooded area. The residence was later identified as being owned and occupied by Archie Stimpson, 72 of Sutton, VT. Sutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by West Burke Fire Department, East Burke Fire Department, Orleans Fire Department, Lyndonville Fire Department and Newark Fire Department. First responding units encountered a large fire behind the residence and rapidly spreading to the mobile home. The large fire behind the residence was later determined to contain a large pile of used tires, scrap metal and wood.

During his assessment of the fire, Sutton Fire Chief Kyle Seymour contacted the VT Department of Public Safety Fire Investigation Unit for assistance with the origin and cause determination. Investigators from the VT State Police and VT Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene later that morning and began an investigation. It was determined that the fire did indeed originate in the area of the large pile of tires and scrap items and eventually extended to the mobile home.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, however, the mobile home suffered extensive fire damage. The homeowner, who was sleeping inside the mobile home at the time the fire was discovered, was awoken by a neighbor and was able to escape without injury.

Several large overhead fiber optic pole cables belonging to Consolidated Communications Inc were damaged due to the magnitude of the fire. Numerous personnel from Consolidated Communications responded to the scene in order to repair the cables and are continuing repairs. It was reported that an undetermined amount of CCI customers did suffer utility outages as a result of the damaged cables.

The fire is remains under investigation and is currently classified as “Undetermined/Suspicious”. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the VT State Police in St. Johnsbury @ 802-748-3111.

The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program offers a monetary reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in an arson fire. Please call 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766).