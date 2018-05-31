VSP: Stolen Chainsaws
Derby press release
VSP Press Release-Incident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the week of 5-23-18 2 Sthil 261 chainsaws were stolen from a work truck belonging to New England Tree Experts. The saws were either taken from the Albany or Jay area. Anyone with any information on the thefts is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby at 334-8881.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 18a501852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: week of 5-23-18
INCIDENT LOCATION: Albany
VIOLATION: theft of chainsaws
ACCUSED: unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: New England Tree Experts
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick VT