VSP: Stolen Chainsaws

Derby press release

VSP Press Release-Incident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the week of 5-23-18 2 Sthil 261 chainsaws were stolen from a work truck belonging to New England Tree Experts. The saws were either taken from the Albany or Jay area. Anyone with any information on the thefts is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby at 334-8881.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 18a501852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: week of 5-23-18

INCIDENT LOCATION: Albany

VIOLATION: theft of chainsaws

ACCUSED: unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: New England Tree Experts

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick VT