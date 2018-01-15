VSP:  State Police have located numerous items that have reportedly been stolen from an unknown number of vehicles in the area of Barton Village.

Derby Barracks/Items Recovered
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 17A504963
TROOPER: Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/10/18 2300 Hours
LOCATION: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police have located numerous items that have reportedly been stolen from an unknown number of vehicles in the area of Barton Village. Anyone missing items that would have been stored inside their vehicle(s) in the time frame between November of 2017 and December of 2017, is urged to contact the State Police in Derby, reference Trooper Ferrier.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov
(802) 334-8881