VSP:  State Police have located numerous items that have reportedly been stolen from an unknown number of vehicles in the area of Barton Village.

CASE#: 17A504963

TROOPER: Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/10/18 2300 Hours

LOCATION: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police have located numerous items that have reportedly been stolen from an unknown number of vehicles in the area of Barton Village. Anyone missing items that would have been stored inside their vehicle(s) in the time frame between November of 2017 and December of 2017, is urged to contact the State Police in Derby, reference Trooper Ferrier.

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881