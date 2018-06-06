VSP: Several Cars damaged in Derby Line
CASE#: 18A502061
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2018 @ 2153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Derby Line, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash (LSA)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/05/2018 at approximately 2153 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle striking several parked cars before leaving the scene on Main Street in the Town of Derby Line, Vermont. A trooper responded to the scene and observed the damage to the parked cars. Witnesses’ say it was possibly a white SUV.
A GMC grill was located in the debris at the scene. Anyone with information in regards to the white GMC SUV or its operator is asked to call the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger side front end and maybe have blue paint transfer on its own front bumper.
