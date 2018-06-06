VSP: Several Cars damaged in Derby Line

Derby Press Release – LSA

VSP Press Release-Incident

CASE#: 18A502061

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2018 @ 2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash (LSA)

ACCUSED: unknown at this time

VICTIM: Will not be releasing at this time.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/05/2018 at approximately 2153 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle striking several parked cars before leaving the scene on Main Street in the Town of Derby Line, Vermont. A trooper responded to the scene and observed the damage to the parked cars. Witnesses’ say it was possibly a white SUV.

A GMC grill was located in the debris at the scene. Anyone with information in regards to the white GMC SUV or its operator is asked to call the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger side front end and maybe have blue paint transfer on its own front bumper.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

[email protected]

802-334-8881