VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.

Bourdeau is a white female with brown hair worn in dreadlocks, approximately 5’06 in height with green eyes. She was last seen operating an older model GMC Yukon, silver or tan in color, with items affixed to the roof, no front registration plate, and an unknown rear registration plate. Bourdeau was last seen fleeing from troopers on Main St in Newport at approximately 1540 hours on 8/29/22 in this vehicle.

Members of the public who may have spotted Bourdeau or this vehicle, or who have information regarding this case, are asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.