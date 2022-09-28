VSP seek to locate two men in connection with fatal ATV crash

Further investigation into a fatal crash ATV crash that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, has revealed that the ATV involved in the crash was stolen from Roadside Motorsports on Industrial Avenue in Williston. In collaboration with the Williston Police Department, the Vermont State Police learned that a second ATV was stolen along with the one involved in the crash.

VSP St. Johnsbury located the second stolen ATV in the possession of Philip DeGreenia Jr. and Christopher Degreenia near the area of the crash. Police are currently searching for Christopher DeGreenia, 33, of Sheffield in connection with this incident.

Throughout the investigation, Philip DeGreenia Jr., 56, of Sheffield provided false information to police regarding the stolen ATVs and the post-crash investigation. On 09/26/2022, Philip DeGreenia was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in court for these charges on 10/10/2022 in Caledonia County.

VSP requests public assistance in locating Christopher DeGreenia. VSP would like to question him in connection to the ATV crash and his involvement with the stolen ATVs. Additionally, he has an active arrest warrant for an unrelated charge of eluding.

VSP also requests public assistance in attempts to locate David “Cane” Lauderbach, 38, for questioning. He has ties to Williston and St. Johnsbury. Lauderbach is believed to have been involved in the ATV crash and the theft of the ATVs.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022***

At the above date and time, VSP received a 911 call about an ATV crash and the operator was not responsive. VSP St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville EMS, Sheffield Fire responded to the scene. The operator, identified as Samantha Henderson, was found unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene after life saving attempts were made. Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.