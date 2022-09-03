VSP seek TD Bank robber

On Friday m, September 2 at approximately 6;00 p.m. a lone male entered the TD Bank located on Main Street in Barton and demanded money. The male made off with un undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading south on Main Street on foot. The male was described as a shorter white male, wearing a red sweatshirt, black hat, and gray colored pants. None of the staff in the bank were injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Barracks in Derby at (802)334-8881.