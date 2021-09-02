VSP: Seek information regarding Tractor Supply theft

On 08-26-21 at approximately 5:55 p.m., VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from
an employee of Tractor Supply Co in Derby VT advising they had a retail theft
that had occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m.. The entire theft was caught on
surveillance. The item stolen was a Convertible Jet/Tank system valued at just
under $400. Both the male and female, as well as the vehicle they left in, were
all captured on the store’s video surveillance system. The offenders had left
in a blue sedan, with no registration visible on the vehicle. VSP-Derby
Barracks is asking for assistance in identifying the offenders. Anyone with any
information regarding this retail theft or anyone who can identify the alleged
offenders is asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at
802-334-8881.