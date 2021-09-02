VSP: Seek information regarding Tractor Supply theft

On 08-26-21 at approximately 5:55 p.m., VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from

an employee of Tractor Supply Co in Derby VT advising they had a retail theft

that had occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m.. The entire theft was caught on

surveillance. The item stolen was a Convertible Jet/Tank system valued at just

under $400. Both the male and female, as well as the vehicle they left in, were

all captured on the store’s video surveillance system. The offenders had left

in a blue sedan, with no registration visible on the vehicle. VSP-Derby

Barracks is asking for assistance in identifying the offenders. Anyone with any

information regarding this retail theft or anyone who can identify the alleged

offenders is asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at

802-334-8881.