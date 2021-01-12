VSP seek information on stolen Polaris side-by-side

On 01-10-21 at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen UTV from a residence on Water Street in the Village of Orleans, Town of Barton, VT. It is described as being a 2014 green Polaris side-by-side with a 6′ plow and two flood lights mounted on the roof. It was reported to have been taken out of the yard sometime between noon and 2pm on this same date. Surveillance is currently being reviewed. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.