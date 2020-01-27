VSP seek information on stolen chainsaw

On 01/24/2020 the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft in the town of Albany. Troopers were advised a Husqvarna 372 chainsaw was stolen from a truck while parked at a residence on Kingdom Road in Albany. Investigation revealed between 0000 hours and 0700 hours, an unknown individual walked up to the residence and removed a chainsaw from the truck before leaving on foot. Anyone with information into the above offense is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.