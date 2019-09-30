VSP seek information on possible Craftsbury trespass
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/14/2019 at approximately 1330 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible trespassing complaint in the town of Craftsbury. Troopers were advised an unknown male came to a residence on S Albany Road in Craftsbury and made an attempt to open a side door to the residence before leaving the premises. The male was seen leaving the residence in a black Chevrolet SUV (photograph included). Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
CASE#:19a503672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/14/2019 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Albany Road, Craftsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881