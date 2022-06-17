VSP seek information on GMC truck stolen from South Barton

On Thursday, June 16 at approximately 11:05 a.m. troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen GMC truck from an address on South Barton Road in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the stolen vehicle was bearing VT Registration BKB340 which showed on a 2007, white, GMC truck. The owner of the truck, Roger Pion, advised the vehicle was stolen from his garage sometime between 6:00 p.m. on 06/15/2022 and 10:30 a.m. on 06/16/2022. Pion also advised the truck had a toolbox behind the cab, brand new wood on the dump bed, and a missing tailgate. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen truck, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.