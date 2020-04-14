VSP seek information on freight truck damaged in Derby

On April 13, at 7:53 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report that a freight truck had been damaged by a collision with an unknown vehicle at the Derby Tire & Service parking lot, on Shattuck Hill in Derby. A Kenworth truck parked outside the garage was found to have damage on the hood, fender, and driver side tire. This is estimated to have occurred between 1700 on 04/11 and 0715 on 4/12.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.