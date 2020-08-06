VSP seek information on Craftsbury burglary

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 1504 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Black River Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary/Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Shaun Allen

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary on Black River Road in Craftsbury. The tenant of the residence reported when he returned home in the afternoon of 08/05 he found the majority of the windows smashed and blood on the front door. Investigation revealed an individual or individuals entered the residence, caused damage to property and the structure throughout the residence, and left empty alcohol containers on the premises.

Neighbors reported hearing activity in the area between 0100 hours and 0330 hours in the morning of 08/05. Investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or [email protected].