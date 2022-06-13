VSP seek information on Brownington burglary and gun theft

On June 10, 2022 the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that took place at 2338 Pepin Road in the Town of Brownington, VT sometime between 8:30am and 12:00pm. Investigation revealed there were signs of forced entry into the residence. It was reported three handguns were taken from the residence. The stolen handguns were reported to be a Smith and Wesson 357 MAG, a SCCY CPX-2 9MM, and a ATI 1911GI 45 ACP. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.